Neural Protocol (NRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,124.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 87% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $11,124.00 and $933.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

