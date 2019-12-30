Nexus Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $11.37 million and $22,142.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.