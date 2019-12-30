Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $120.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.87.

NKE stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,865,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

