Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NOMD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 460,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,227. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.