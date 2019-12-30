Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 460,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,227. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 493,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.