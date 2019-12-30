Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $660,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,513 shares of company stock worth $7,549,147. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $1,559,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nordson by 108.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nordson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.80. 258,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

