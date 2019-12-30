NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,929. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NOW by 982.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NOW by 625.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NOW by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth about $536,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

