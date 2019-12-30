NRW (ASX:NWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.37

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$3.37 ($2.39) and last traded at A$3.34 ($2.37), with a volume of 1717120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.34 ($2.37).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47.

In other news, insider Julian Pemberton 2,137,500 shares of NRW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

