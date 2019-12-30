NRW (ASX:NWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.37

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$3.37 ($2.39) and last traded at A$3.34 ($2.37), with a volume of 1717120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.34 ($2.37).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47.

In other news, insider Julian Pemberton 2,137,500 shares of NRW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

About NRW (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

