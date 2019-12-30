Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Up 7.2%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), 5,435,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 381% from the average session volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million and a P/E ratio of -22.38.

Nuformix Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

