NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Update

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.51. 403,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

