Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Purchases 50,000 Shares

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

TSE NVA opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $719.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

