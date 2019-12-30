Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and Huobi. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $175,212.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01321829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00122670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex, FCoin, Gate.io, Upbit, CoinTiger, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

