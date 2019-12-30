Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $65.58. 848,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

