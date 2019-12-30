Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 194,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

