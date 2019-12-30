OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $339,620.00 and $13,935.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00341414 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013742 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003498 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015443 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010126 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

