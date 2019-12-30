ParallelCoin Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $317,127.00 and $702.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013773 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00583812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009869 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

