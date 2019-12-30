Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE opened at $18.78 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.