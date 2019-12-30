Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

PAYX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 958,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,413. Paychex has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 67.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

