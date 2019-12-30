Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYX. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. Paychex has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

