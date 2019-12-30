Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYX. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.88.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. Paychex has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.