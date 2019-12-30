Paymon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Paymon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, Paymon has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $45,163.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Paymon Profile

PMNT is a token. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

