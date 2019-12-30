Pearson (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Pearson plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Pearson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.