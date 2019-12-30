Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $34,688.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.02849224 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005611 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00560188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,856,242 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, WEX, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

