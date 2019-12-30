Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. 2,326,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,893. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

