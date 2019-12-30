Photon One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Photon has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $94,904.00 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.01819430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.35 or 0.02852755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00581874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00631215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063453 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00390196 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,919,574,502 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.