PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Down 1.8%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.00 and last traded at $135.00, approximately 348 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.28% of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

