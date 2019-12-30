Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, approximately 3,141 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 110,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Planet Green from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

About Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

