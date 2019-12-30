Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.56 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004964 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, OKEx and Bithumb. Populous has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $2.56 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

