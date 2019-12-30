Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003700 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market cap of $1.04 million and $148,452.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.