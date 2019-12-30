Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 281,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,069. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.60.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PULM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

