Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 167,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on PCYO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,686. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $5,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.