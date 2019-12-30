Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $24,240.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $24,240.00 and approximately $1,147.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 390,816,771 coins and its circulating supply is 163,907,400 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

