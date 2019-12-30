Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.21 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Huobi, Bilaxy and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.21 million and $1.27 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007274 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

