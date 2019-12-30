Rate3 Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $582,581.00 and approximately $65,398.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, HADAX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin, HADAX and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.