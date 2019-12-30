Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $118.52 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, QBTC, IDCM and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $118.52 million and $6.33 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,178,380,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, IDCM, Nanex, QBTC, Graviex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

