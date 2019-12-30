Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.23

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as high as $32.64. Rayonier shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 6,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

