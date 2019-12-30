ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.51 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, C-Patex and Bleutrade. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $22,477.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00224041 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004631 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084793 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001813 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bisq, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

