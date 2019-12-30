Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 74,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,717. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

