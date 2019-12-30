Reviewing Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Total System Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.3% of Total System Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Total System Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Total System Services and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services 0 5 6 0 2.55 Farfetch 1 1 9 0 2.73

Total System Services presently has a consensus target price of $123.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Farfetch has a consensus target price of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 114.53%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Total System Services.

Profitability

This table compares Total System Services and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services 15.03% 32.26% 10.68% Farfetch -35.84% -25.14% -18.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total System Services and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services $4.03 billion 5.86 $576.66 million $4.26 31.28 Farfetch $602.38 million 5.14 -$155.57 million ($0.59) -17.49

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total System Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Total System Services beats Farfetch on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

