RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RGCO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of -0.21.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in RGC Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

