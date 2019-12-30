Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost after delivering solid results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Earnings benefited from higher adjusted EBITDA, courtesy of tight expense control and higher prescription count at retail pharmacies. Improved pharmacy network at EnvisionRxOptions also drove results. Notably, it delivered sixth straight quarter of prescription count growth. Further, the company has been investing in the expansion of EnvisionRxOptions, which is adding growth. However, weak front-end sales have been hurting the company’s top line. This coupled with projections of lower prescription reimbursement rates might hurt performance. Bleak EBITDA view for fiscal 2020 is also a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rite Aid by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

