Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Million

Brokerages expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to report sales of $16.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.83 million to $17.70 million. Rockwell Medical posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full year sales of $62.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $63.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.91 million, with estimates ranging from $75.22 million to $104.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 615,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

