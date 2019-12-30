Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Acquires C$25,250.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 5,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at C$201,828.30.

TSE RSI opened at C$4.90 on Monday. Rogers Sugar Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $513.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.