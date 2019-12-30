Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.17 Million

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $151.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $139.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $657.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.86 million to $663.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $615.22 million, with estimates ranging from $604.98 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.94. 747,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

