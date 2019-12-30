Safe Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Safe has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $102,145.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. In the last week, Safe has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00599586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00225349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

