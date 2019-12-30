Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.81 ($107.92).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €90.84 ($105.63) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.17. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

