Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,971 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,382. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.