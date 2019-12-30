Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $241,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,514 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. 305,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. Semtech has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $57.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

