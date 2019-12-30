Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $241,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,514 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. 305,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90. Semtech has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $57.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.