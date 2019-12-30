Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMTC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Semtech has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $35,010.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,010 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,409,000 after buying an additional 90,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Semtech by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 704,376 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,484,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

