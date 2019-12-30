ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $37.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

