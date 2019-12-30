Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Declines By 8.8%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKL. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $14,523,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,928. The company has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

