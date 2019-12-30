Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Increases By 18.6%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 109.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

